James V. McCoy, 50, of Enfield, beloved husband of Janice (Stokes) McCoy passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born December 16, 1968 in Hartford, son of Mary (Mathewson) McCoy and the late Edward V. McCoy. Jim grew up in Enfield before moving to Windsor Locks, he graduated from Windsor Locks High School with the class of 1986. In 1998 he married Janice, the love of his life, at that time he would move back to Enfield where they would raise their family. Jim was employed for 23 years as a mechanic with Ahlstrom in Windsor Locks. He enjoyed family time camping and boating, putting together model airplanes, trains and tinkering with his cars. He was a family man generous with helping others, he always came to the rescue. Grateful to have spent my life with such an amazing man, that taught me so much in life. Many thanks to family and friends for their support. Besides Janice, his wife of 20 years he is survived by, the apple of his eye, his beloved daughter, Rachel; a mother-in-law, Shirley Stokes; a sister, Ann Cataloni and her husband, John and their children, John and Julianna Cataloni; four sisters-in-law, Elaine Fedo and her husband Ronnie, Mary McCauliff and her husband Steve, Carol Frost and her husband Ben, Christine Korytko and her husband Eddie; three brothers-in-law, Kevin Stokes, Richard Stokes, John Stokes and his wife Angela; and many niece and nephews, P.J., Matt, Sarah, Joey, Brooke, Cara, Emma, Van, J.J., Camryn. He was predeceased by his father-in-law John J. Stokes, Jr. His family will receive friends Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 5-8 PM at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Rt. 159), Suffield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019, 10:00 AM, at Mary, Gate of Heaven Parish - St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Windsor Locks. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mary, Gate of Heaven Parish, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com