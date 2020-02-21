Home

James V. McKeithan

James V. McKeithan , 70 of Hartford, Beloved husband of Cynthia (Scruce) McKeithan departed this life (Thursday) Feb. 13th. He was a veteran of the US Army having served during the Vietnam Nam Conflict. His life will be celebrated Today at 11 am at the New Antioch Baptist church 161 Nelson St. Hartford with visitation from 10 am. Burial Spring Grove Cemetery, Hartford with full military honors. The All Faith Memorial of Chapel South Windsor has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 21, 2020
