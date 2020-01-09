Hartford Courant Obituaries
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
James Vincent Orsini, 96, of West Hartford, passed peacefully in his sleep on Monday, January 7th surrounded by his loving family. James is survived by his beloved wife of 73 years, Nina of West Hartford, his son John Orsini and wife Vivian of Rocky Hill, and his daughter Joanne Bonino and her husband Steve of Unionville. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Michael Orsini of Shelton, Nick Bonino and his wife Lauren of Nashville, TN and Ally Bonino and her husband Colby Moore of Manhattan, NY. He also leaves behind two great-grandchildren, Maisie and Isobel Bonino. The definition of a family man, his children, grand and great grandchildren brought him immense pride and joy. A P.O.W., James served proudly in WWII and was present at the Battle of the Bulge. There was no greater honor for him than serving his country. James was an avid reader and gardener, watched Mad Money to follow his stocks like nobody's business, and made the best tomato sauce in the world every Sunday. He loved a crossword and worked every day on a jigsaw puzzle with his family, kept on the dining room table, all the while listening to country and western music. When he wasn't searching for the right puzzle piece, he could be found sitting on the back swing looking out over his beautiful yard with Nina, the love of his life and perfect fit. Calling hour will be held Saturday, January 11th from 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM at Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave, West Hartford, followed by a mass of Christian burial at St. Brigid Church beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford with military honors. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Ex-Prisoners of War. Donations can be made to their National Headquarters, PO Box 3445, Arlington, TX 76007-3445. Rest well, Jimmy/Dad/Grandpa/Papa/Ole Guy, we will hold you in our hearts forever. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 9, 2020
