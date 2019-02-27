James Vincent Reilly, 84, of Avon, CT passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at UCONN Medical Center. James was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the son of the late Thomas and Annie (Connolly) Reilly. James was raised in Massachusetts, attended local schools and received his Bachelor's degree from Northeastern University. At the age of twenty, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He proudly served his country during the Korean War and was honorably discharged after three years of service. James was a recipient of the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal and Korean Defense Medal during his time in the service. James was an Aeronautical Engineer, working for many years for the MITRE Corporation. James and his wife Louise moved to Avon, CT from Haverhill, MA to be closer to their daughter in 2011. While in Avon, CT he was a proud member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Gildo Consolini Post 3272. He was predeceased by his wife Louise E. Reilly on September 2, 2012. James is survived by his son; Stephen Reilly, D.D.S. and his wife Karen of Lincolnshire, IL, his daughter; Sharon Major and her husband George of Avon, CT, his grandchildren; Shaylin Har-El of New York, Eric Major of Boston, Marissa Major of Philadelphia, Meghan Leikin of New York and Colleen Reilly of Chicago and his great-grandchild Noa Har-El; his brother; Harold O'Reilly of Poinciana, FL and his sister; Mary Glynn of North Attleboro, MA. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11AM at St. Malachy Parish, 99 Bedford Street, Burlington, MA 01803. Burial will follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, 84 Bedford Street, Burlington, MA 01803. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in James memory may be made to the , PO Box 758517 Topeka Kansas, 66675-8517. For condolences or directions, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.





