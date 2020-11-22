James W. Christopherson, 83, of West Hartford, beloved husband to Sharon M. (Sackrison) Christopherson, is now standing before the throne of God, adding his beautiful tenor voice to the voices of the saints and the angels in the heavenly choir, praising his Lord and Savior. He passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. James was born in Minneapolis, MN on September 3, 1937, son to the late Wesley A. and Myrna P. (Smallen) Christopherson. Jim was employed by Hamilton Standard immediately after graduating from the University of Minnesota, first as a mechanical engineer and then as senior system analyst, until the time of his retirement. In his free time, Jim loved the outdoors, especially his frequent camping trips to Maine with his family. He also enjoyed traveling and always referred back to his genealogy discoveries and findings in Norway. The information he found out about his past and family lead him to many interactions with distant relatives. Jim was an outstanding husband, father and grandfather, always providing for them and encouraging them to the best of his abilities. Jim also had a beautiful tenor voice, and at one time sang in the Hartford Opera Company chorus. More recently he enjoyed singing with the Around Town Singers & Orchestra in Suffield. He also was a member of the Windsor Locks Congregational Church and sung in their choir for many years. In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by three children, Elizabeth Huber and her husband Tom of Monmouth, ME, John Christopherson and his wife Elyse of Windsor and Dianna Aprea and her husband Mark of Newington; a daughter-in-law Maxine Christopherson of Windsor; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, John and Jeffrey Christopherson, both of Minnesota, and a sister Roberta Taylor of Michigan. Jim was predeceased by both parents; his son, Robert Christopherson and two brothers, John and Jerald Christopherson. All funeral services for James will be private. Burial will be held in Grove Cemetery, Windsor Locks. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453 or to Doctors Without Borders
USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030. To leave an online message of condolence, or to view a live stream of the funeral service on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11 a.m., please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.