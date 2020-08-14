1/1
James W. Larson Jr.
1938 - 2020
James W. Larson Jr., 82 of Wethersfield, died on Saturday, August 8, 2020. James was born on August 8, 1938 in Hartford CT to James and Stella (Pikor) Larson Sr. James was a veteran of the United States Army and was later employed by the State of CT, Department of Transportation. Jim, "Pop-pop" will be dearly missed and is survived by his loving significant other of over 25 years, Lucille Guay of Wethersfield, sons, Gregory and Scott, both of Wethersfield, his daughter Stephanie Pabis, grandson, Brain Pabis and his family, and great grandson James all of ME, grandsons, Aaron and Ethan, both of Wethersfield, his sister, Barbara Kelly and her family, of West Hartford, his niece and nephew, Lisa Mockus, and Mike Kelly, and their families. Services will be private. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
August 14, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
