James W. Larson Jr., 82 of Wethersfield, died on Saturday, August 8, 2020. James was born on August 8, 1938 in Hartford CT to James and Stella (Pikor) Larson Sr. James was a veteran of the United States Army and was later employed by the State of CT, Department of Transportation. Jim, "Pop-pop" will be dearly missed and is survived by his loving significant other of over 25 years, Lucille Guay of Wethersfield, sons, Gregory and Scott, both of Wethersfield, his daughter Stephanie Pabis, grandson, Brain Pabis and his family, and great grandson James all of ME, grandsons, Aaron and Ethan, both of Wethersfield, his sister, Barbara Kelly and her family, of West Hartford, his niece and nephew, Lisa Mockus, and Mike Kelly, and their families. Services will be private. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com