James W. Leighton


1960 - 2019
James W. Leighton Obituary
James (Jim) W. Leighton, 58, husband of Sarah (Brotherton) Leighton passed away on Tuesday, July 16th at Hartford Hospital. Born in Southington on August 11, 1960, he was the son of the late Harold and Mary (Mullett) Leighton. He graduated from Goodwin Technical High School. He worked at Pratt & Whitney for over twenty years; first as a jet engine mechanic in Cheshire and later as a machinist in Middletown. Besides his devoted wife of 37 years, Jim is survived by his son Justin Walter (JWL II) and his wife Alison Leighton, a daughter Amanda and her husband Nick Recchini, and two grandchildren Lincoln James and Leighton Barrett all of Southington. Besides his parents he was predeceased by a sister Angela Nadeau. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 1-3 pm followed by words of remembrance at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. A private burial will be at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the CT Humane Society.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 28, 2019
