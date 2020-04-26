|
James (Jim) W. Wakeman II, 70, of Rocky Hill, passed away suddenly at his home on April 20, 2020 after a 3 year battle with cancer. Son of the late James B. Wakeman and Constance (Denny) Wakeman, Jim was born on May 25, 1949 in Stamford, CT, but spent most of his childhood living in Fraser, Michigan. His family moved back to CT (West Hartford) when he was in high school, and he graduated from Conard High School in 1967. After attending the University of Connecticut, Jim began working for the Aetna Insurance Company in 1970, where he was employed as a manager until his retirement in 2003. Jim had an eclectic taste in music and an extensive collection of records and CDs. He had an affinity for all things vintage, especially classic cars and movies. He loved baseball, especially the Red Sox, and enjoyed hiking, gardening, and reading. He also had a love for being by the shore, especially on Cape Cod, where he vacationed every year. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Susan (Smith) Wakeman, his three children Emily Cyr (and husband Chris), Heather Wakeman, and Andrew Wakeman (and wife Chelsea Crowne), and his three grandchildren whom he adored: Benjamin, William, and Isabel Cyr. He is also survived by his two sisters, Sally (Wakeman) Macort of Brewster, MA, and Patricia (Wakeman) Jinks (and husband Bob) of Newington, CT, brother-in-law Michael Smith (and wife Sally) of Sacramento, CA, and his parents-in-law David and Joan Smith of Old Saybrook, CT, as well as many beloved nephews, nieces, and friends, including childhood friend Gary Turrel of Enfield, CT. Due to the current social distancing requirements, a celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's name to the Dana-Farber Institute (danafarber.jimmyfund.org), where he received excellent care after his cancer diagnosis.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020