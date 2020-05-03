James Walter Weymouth, 64, of Palm Coast, FL and formerly of Windsor, beloved husband of Pamela A. (Lee) Hamblin, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Palm Coast, FL. Born in Danbury on March 14, 1956, son of the late Walter I. Weymouth, Jr. and Marirose L. Weymouth, he was raised in Windsor and was a graduate of Windsor High School, Class of 1974. After high school Jim continued his education and graduated from Central Connecticut State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business. Jim started his career at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford and later worked as a manager for Walmart in Rocky Hill and TLD in Windsor. Jim enjoyed camping and especially looked forward to his annual trip to Camden Hills State Park in Maine. While growing up in Windsor, Jim was an active member of Boy Scout Troop #149. He was the 22nd Eagle Scout in the troop and earned his Wood Badge in 1974. After attaining the rank of Eagle, Jim stayed with the Troop #149 as an assistant scout master and later served as Scout Master from 1984-1993. He also co-founded Pack #149 with his good friend Ernie Jarvis and later co-founded Troop #409 where he served as Scout Master for over 10 years. Jim prided himself on teaching old school outdoor skills. Besides his wife of nine years, he leaves two sons, Christopher J. Hamblin and his wife Meagan of Palm Coast, FL and Jeffrey D. Hamblin and his partner, Uriel Rodriguez of Hartford; two grandchildren, Emma and Elias; two sisters, Lorette Weymouth of Weymouth, MA, and Virginia A. Ferreira and her husband Al of Los Angeles, CA; a nephew, Edward J. Ferreira of Leominster, MA; a niece, Valerie A. Esdale of Los Angeles, CA; and a great-niece, Nola Esdale. He also leaves his lifelong friends, Heidi and Carol Jarvis, Ron and Kathy Albrizio, Charlie Ferrante, Paul Lavoie, and the Savelli Family. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 6, 1-2:30 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2:30 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Windsor. Memorial donations may be made to the Boy Scouts of America, Troop #149, c/o Trinity Church, 180 Park Ave., Windsor, CT 06095. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.