James "Wes" Wesley Lord, Sr., 66 of West Suffield, beloved husband of Linda (Rybeck) Lord passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. Born on July 30, 1952 in Hartford, CT son of the late Alberta (Hinckley) and Theodore Geoff Lord, Sr., and lived in West Suffield most all his life. Wes was a dedicated Police Officer with the Town of Suffield for over 30 years. During that time he also held employment with Combustion Engineering and ABB in the Information Technology Department for 20 years, transferring to The Hartford Insurance Company for three years before his retirement. He then started working at Cabela's in East Hartford in the Fishing Department as an outfitter. He absolutely loved fishing, never missing an opening day of the fishing season since the age of twelve. He was a member of the Suffield Sportsmen Club, and enjoyed working at the turkey shoots. He was a past member of the Masonic Lodge, before joining the Knights of Columbus in Suffield and was a member of Sacred Heart Church. He is survived by his beloved wife Linda Lord of Suffield; daughter Melissa Lord Glazier and her husband Robert of Enfield, son James W. Lord, Jr. of Suffield; two cherished grandchildren Robert Jr. 'RJ' and Nathan Glazier. A brother Theodore G. Lord, Jr. and his wife Pam of Enfield; a sister Betsy Brogioli and her husband Paul of Milford, MA; and many nieces, nephews; and great nieces and great nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Priscilla Penland. The Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, April 30 at 9:00AM from the Heritage Funeral Home 1240 Mountain Road, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM Sacred Heart Church, Suffield. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Suffield. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, from 5:00-8:00PM.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to : PO Box: 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.