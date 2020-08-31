James William Sciarrino, of Poquonock, CT entered eternal life on August 29, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital, surrounded by his family. Jim was born to the late Antonio and Rosalea (Giaimo) Sciarrino on November 27, 1929, and grew up in Lawrence, MA. He received a BS degree in Mathematics from St. Michael's College in Winooski, VT, and a MS degree in Mathematics from Albany St. University (presently SUNY). He honorably served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked for 38 years as a systems analyst for UTC Laboratory in East Hartford, for GE, and for the CT Dept. of Human Services. He was a communicant of St. Joseph Church in Poquonock for over 50 years. He loved skiing, sailing, playing golf, and spending happy times with his family at their cottage on Staffordville Lake. He was adored by his children and grandchildren and will always be remembered for the way he made them laugh. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Mary Ellen (Fredenberg) Sciarrino; Sons: James M. Sciarrino of East Hampton, CT, David (and Karen) Sciarrino of Forest, VA, Thomas (and Lynn) Sciarrino of Longmeadow, MA, Son-in Law, Thomas J. Kennedy III, of Wilbraham, MA. Daughters: Ellen (and Alan) Dowgewicz, of Windsor, and JayneAnne (and Mitch Herman), of Sarasota, FL. Sisters: Lee Springer of Levittown, NY, and Dolly Squires of Amityville, NY. Ten grandchildren: Christine, Suzanne, Michael, Jacob, Rachel, Teresa, Brian, Aidan, Sara and Laura. Great-Grandchildren: Nicholas and Isabelle. Jim was pre-deceased by his brothers Frank, Sam and John, and daughter Joan Mary Sciarrino Kennedy. A Mass of Christian Burial with military honors will be private. Please make donations to the St. Joseph Church Memorial Fund c/o St. Damien of Molokai Parish, 379 Broad St., Windsor, CT 06095. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
