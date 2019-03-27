Home

James "Londonn" Williams

James "Londonn" Williams Obituary
James "Londonn" Williams, 44, of Hartford, beloved husband of Natorra "Tori" (Lumpkin) Williams, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. A funeral service will be held and is being communicated by the family. Please reach out to the family for details. The service will be followed by a burial in Mt. View Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to The Bridge Clinic – Hartford Hospital Philanthropy Department, 80 Seymour St. P.O. Box 5037, Hartford, CT 06102- 5037 (reference: Heart Transplant Fund). For online condolences and full obituary please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 27, 2019
