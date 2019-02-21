Home

Jan Chochlinski
Jan Chochlinski Obituary
Jan Chochlinski, 88, beloved husband of Genowefa (Karpiel) Chochlinski, of New Britain, passed away Feb. 19, 2019 at home, with his family by his side. Jan was born in Poland and was the son of the late Jozef and Katarzyna Chochlinski. He had been employed by Stanley Works, for many years, until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time in the garden, working outdoors and taking care of his beloved dogs.He will be remembered for always making time for family. In addition to his devoted wife Genowefa, he will also be dearly missed by his children: Halina Merchel and husband, George of Farmington, William Chochlinski and Becky of Bristol, Stacey Ahern and husband Robert II, of Kensington, Janina Russo and husband Paul of Kensington and James Chochlinski and wife, Krystyna of Bristol. He also leaves his cherished grandchildren: Jennifer (Kevin) Gadomski, Christopher Chochlinski (Greyson) , David Russo, Paul Russo Jr., Gregory (Sara) Merchel, Robert Ahern III (Jennifer) and Jack Russo (Elena) and two great grandchildren: Kody Gadomski and Theodore Thurman Merchel. Four brothers in Poland and many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by a son, Richard Chochlinski and a brother.Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 from 5-8PM at New Britain Memorial Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain. Funeral services will begin Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at 10AM at the funeral home for a brief gathering, followed by his funeral liturgy at 11AM in Sacred Heart Church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. For directions or online messages, please visit newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 21, 2019
