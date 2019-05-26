Home

POWERED BY

Services
AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD
Colchester, CT 06415
(860) 537-9611
Resources
More Obituaries for Jan Grigas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jan Georgianna Grigas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jan Georgianna Grigas Obituary
Jan Georgianna Grigas, 78 of Lebanon, passed away peacefully at home on May 24, 2019. Born December 16, 1940, in Rockville, she was the daughter of the late George and Grace (DelBene) Grigas. She will be sadly missed but always remembered with love by her long time companion, John Mann; her children and their spouses, Steven Narkawicz of Lebanon, Todd and his wife Michelle Narkawicz of Newbury Park CA, Brent and his wife Diane Narkawicz of Coventry, RI, Allison Narkawicz of Norwich; eight grandchildren, Jana, Cassidy, Jake, Sam, Nathan, Cody, Dylan and Nicolette; two great grandchildren, Lilly and Audrey; and numerous extended family and friends. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 30, from 6 – 8 pm at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd,, Colchester. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 31 at 10:30 AM directly at the Church of the Holy Family, 185 Church St., Hebron, CT. Donations in her memory may be made to the Roadside Ranch Rescue & Sanctuary on Kick Hill Road Lebanon, CT 06249 . For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
Download Now