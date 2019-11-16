Home

POWERED BY

Services
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Adalbert's Church (St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish)
Resources
More Obituaries for Jan Krzanowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jan M. Krzanowski


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jan M. Krzanowski Obituary
Jan Michael Krzanowski, 60, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Born in Hartford on February 26, 1959, he was the son of Janina (Sobczak) Krzanowski and the late Jan Krzanowski. He was raised in the Wilson section of Windsor and moved to Enfield at the age of five and was a 1977 graduate of Enfield High School. He graduated from Eastern Connecticut State College in 1981 with a bachelor's degree in mathematics. Jan worked for MassMutual and Phoenix. Jan enjoyed the Patriots, the Red Sox and anything with computers. He was a communicant of St. Adalbert's Church. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Krzanowski. Besides his mother, he leaves three brothers, Edward Krzanowski and his wife Cathy of Suffield, Richard Krzanowski of Enfield, Robert Krzanowski and his wife Roseanne of Cheshire, and three nephews, Michael, William and Brian Krzanowski and two nieces, Alysia and Valorie Krzanowski. The funeral will be Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. from the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Adalbert's Church (St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish). The burial will follow in St. Adalbert's Cemetery. Calling hours are at the funeral home on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. Donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To leave an online message, for directions or more info visit: www.brownememorialchapels.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -