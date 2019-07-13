Jane B. Breen, 96, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was the widow of the late Tracy C. Breen. Mrs. Breen was born on August 3, 1922 in Waterbury, the daughter of the late Andrew and Selma (Anderson) Bentley. She was a graduate of Naugatuck High School, and The Waterbury Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1942. She worked as an Operating Room Nurse and moved to Miami Beach, FL to provide private duty care. Upon her return to Naugatuck, she became a Staff Nurse for Doctors Robert and Philip Good. She also worked for two family co-owned businesses, Breen's Clothing Store, and the Tramar Motel in Chester, VT. She lived in Naugatuck, Southbury, and most recently Woodbury. Jane believed in "Love Thy Neighbor" and was always ready to help those in need with her gentle and kind nature. She enjoyed gardening, dancing to the big bands, and listening to her favorite singer Steve Lippia. She was proud of her Swedish heritage, and traditions. She is survived by her son Tracy P. and his wife JoAnn Breen; grandson Tracy F. and his wife Olivia Breen; and great granddaughter Elliana Jane Breen all of Torrington. The family wishes a special thank you to her care givers and friends, Brenda, Camika, Sade, and Donna. A service for Mrs. Breen will be held 10:30 A.M, Monday, July 15, 2019 at The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St, 06770. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to visit Monday morning 9 A.M until the service begins at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, please keep Jane in your kind thoughts and prayers. To view these arrangements online, share a condolence, or a photo, please visit www.fordfh.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 13, 2019