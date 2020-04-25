|
|
Jane B. (Wheeler) Jepsen, 89, longtime resident of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was the loving wife of 50 years to the late Robert L. Jepsen. Born in Hartford on September 12, 1930, a daughter of the late Gerald and Martha (Herman) Wheeler, she was a graduate of Bulkeley High School, Class of 1948. Prior to her retirement in 1985, Jane was employed by Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford. A gentle woman of strong faith, Jane was a longtime active member of South Congregational Church of East Hartford. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and traveling. Most of all, Jane was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who received great joy in spending time with her entire family and close friends. Jane is survived by her three beloved daughters, Beverly K. Ouellette of Manchester, Pamela Caudle and her husband, Richard, of Poulsbo, WA, Carolyn Pilkin and her husband, Tom, of East Hartford. She also leaves her five cherished grandchildren and three adored great-grandchildren, Jimmy Ouellette and his son Hunter, Michael Ouellette and his wife Kali, Nicole Larsen and her husband Kevin and their daughter Autumn, Todd Pilkin and his wife Krys and their daughter Claire, Sean Caudle and his wife Jamie; a sister-in-law, Shirley Berner; several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Besides her beloved husband and parents, Jane was predeceased by a son-in-law, James Ouellette; and her siblings, Virginia, Marcia, and Gerald. Due to the current health crisis, a memorial service at her church will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Private burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, East Hartford at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jane's name may be made to the South Congregational Church Memorial Fund, 1301 Forbes Street, East Hartford, CT 06118. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 25, 2020