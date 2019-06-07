Jane Barbara Shannon Parent left this earth on the afternoon of June 3, 2019. She was born in Springfield, MA on September 21, 1931 to Theodore and Thelma Shannon. While Jane raised her four children, she worked the night shift for Aetna as a top key punch operator and later in her career progressed to a supervisor in programming. After retirement, she and her husband Alphonse traveled across the US, then Hawaii and Alaska, and visited a casino in every state. She enjoyed family outings and was famous for her Christmas cookies. She was a voracious reader and loved doing crossword puzzles.Jane is survived by her loving husband Alphonse whom she married 70 years ago. Jane leaves three sons, Paul and his wife Candace of Glastonbury, Glenn and his wife Rosemary of Rocky Hill, David and his wife Rachel of East Hampton and daughter Kathleen Bergmann and husband David of North Carolina. She leaves 12 grandchildren Jeffrey , Andrew and Gregory Parent, Monique LaFave and Rebecca Parent, Stephen Parent, Nathan and Josh Parent, Heidi Huntley, Tiffany Costa, and Jameson and Addison Bergmann. She loved seeing photos and hearing from her 18 great grandchildren. Jane also leaves a sister Rosemary Tortora from Massachusetts and was predeceased by her half brothers Ernest and Robert Roland of Moodus. Calling hours will be held at Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Tpke., Wethersfield on Monday, June 10th from 4-6 PM and the burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary