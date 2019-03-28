Home

Jane C. Hunt 83, of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. She retired from Southern New England Telephone Company. She leaves to cherish her memories, her three children, Betty Hunt Taylor, Dolores Singh, Ralph Hunt and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service to honor her life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Bethel AME Church, 1154 Blue Hills Ave., Bloomfield, CT. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 28, 2019
