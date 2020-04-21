|
|
Jane (Jasion) Czarnecki, 103, of Vernon, beloved wife of the late Stanley W. Czarnecki, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born in Rockville, the daughter of the late Alexander and Mary (Malek) Jasion, she was a lifelong resident of Vernon, with her later years being spent at Welles Village. Prior to her retirement, Jane was employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford for 25 years. Jane and Stanley ran the former Hillers Market in Rockville for many years. She was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Rockville and a member of the Vernon Senior Center, where she enjoyed going on many trips. Jane enjoyed playing cribbage and shuffleboard. She was a former member of the Polish American Club women's basketball team that won the national championship in 1933. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She is survived by her children, Judith McCusker of Madison, and John "Jack" Czarnecki and his wife Mary Ann of Mt. Pleasant, SC. She has seven grandchildren, Jane McCusker Higgins ( Bob) of Windham, NH, Jim McCusker (Nell) of Deep River. Krista McCusker Ackert (Art) of Poughkeepsie, NY, Maura McCusker Doxsee ( Jim) of Killingworth, Jay Czarnecki (Allyson) of New Hope, PA, Eric Czarnecki ( Michelle) of Mt. Pleasant and Kevin Czarnecki ( Kimberly) of Marlborough. Her fourteen great grandchildren include Alyson Higgins Wheeler ( Graham) of Washington, DC, Melissa and Patrick Higgins, Lindsey and Ryan Ackert, Elizabeth and Meghan Doxsee, Madison, Morgan and Maxwell Czarnecki, Ella and Jack Czarnecki, and Sarah and Andrew Czarnecki and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her six siblings and beloved son-in-law James McCusker. Funeral services are private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later time. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2020