Jane E. Turner Obituary
Jane Ellen (LaMontagne) Turner, 75, of East Hartford went to be with our Lord on Thursday January 9th, 2020 unexpectedly after a short illness. She was surrounded by her family at St Francis Hospital. Jane was born in Chelsea, MA on January 30th, 1944, daughter of the late Arthur and Helen (Uzdarwin) LaMontagne. She graduated East Hartford High School class of 1962. Before her retirement she worked for Connecticut Union and Covenant Insurance for over ten years. Jane spent her life devoted to her children and grandchildren. Jane's youthful spirit was full of life. She was the most fun-loving, witty, humorous soul, and her spunk made her easy to love. She spoke her mind with conviction and was adamant about what she felt was right. She loved her 50s music, lobster, being by the water and of course her occasional dirty martini. Anytime she could be with family and friends was priceless to her. Jane is survived by her son, Jason Turner and his fiancée, Jennifer Kieon of Pawtucket RI, her daughter Naomi Turner and her significant other Michael Gonsalves, of Bristol CT, 2 grandsons Andre Fair of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Ajaye Fair of West Hartford, CT, 2 step-grandchildren Brianna and Toren Kieon of Pawtucket RI, 2 brothers Art LaMontagne and his wife Janet of Manchester, CT and Bob LaMontagne and his wife Anna Marie of Pennsylvania along with several nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 19th at D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St. East Hartford, CT. Words of remembrance will be shared at 5 p.m. on Sunday in the funeral chapel at the conclusion of calling hours. A Memorial Gift can be sent to www.conserveturtles.org to help preserve sea turtles for future generations. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopoeh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 16, 2020
