Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Guilmette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Elizabeth Guilmette


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Elizabeth Guilmette Obituary
Jane Elizabeth Guilmette (Mickiewicz) born in Hartford on December 2, 1959, a longtime resident of Manchester, passed away, unexpectedly, October 3, 2019. Jane was a fun-spirited, loving mother, and friend to her and, former husband, Richard Guilmette's children: Eric, Ryan, Kaitlyn, and Shannon along with their granddaughter Emeline. She was preceded in death by her father Edmund Mickiewicz, sisters Nancy and Susan, and niece Chelsea. Her children wish to express their gratitude to Russell Burnette for his companionship and continuous support. The funeral service will be held at 10 AM October 8th at John F. Tierney Funeral Home. Burial will follow the funeral at St. Bridget's Cemetery. Family and Friends may call between 5:00 & 8:00 pm October 7th at the funeral home. While traditional attire is welcomed, it is encouraged that visitors wear warm colors, florals, or cat patterns in memory of Jane's lively personality. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the Connecticut Humane Society in her name.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now