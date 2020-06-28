Jane (Ormsby) Gness, 72, of Wiscasset, Maine and formerly of South Windsor, beloved wife to the late John Gness (2004), died peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Sweeney) Ormsby, she grew up and lived in Winthrop/Peabody, Massachusetts before moving to South Windsor. Jane lived in South Windsor for 30 years before moving to Wiscasset, Maine ten years ago. She was a graduate of Peabody High School, Class of 1965. Jane was the proud owner of the Celtic Spirit an Irish gift shop in South Windsor. She was a parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Church in South Windsor. She is survived by her children, Christopher Gness and his wife Heather of South Windsor, and Bethany Thompson and her husband Timothy of South Windsor; four grandchildren, Cheyenne and Jameson Gness, and Charlotte and Lucy Thompson all of South Windsor; and her companion Jon Metcalf of Wiscasset, Maine. In recent years, she has thoroughly enjoyed the time that she spent volunteering and working at the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens at www.mainegardens.org. Funeral services will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 28, 2020.