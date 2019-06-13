Jane (Harko) Gunning, 96, of West Hartford, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 with her family beside her. She was a banker in various financial institutions in the area for many years. Jane enjoyed spending time with her family and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her daughter, Nona Minichino and husband, Mario; her son, John C. Gunning, Jr. and wife, Joanne; her grandchildren: Cate Jane Minichino and partner, Philip Schwartz and James Gunning and wife, Elizabeth; her great-grandson, James Patrick Gunning and many special nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, John C. Gunning, Sr. and her siblings, Nicholas Harko and Zinada H. Foster.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 9 to 10:00 a.m. directly at the Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church, 305 Washington Street, New Britain, immediately followed by a funeral service beginning at 10:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in the Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Cemetery, New Britain. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain, is in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net Published in The Hartford Courant on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary