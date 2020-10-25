Jane H. James (Ferree, White), 89, of Niantic, CT, formerly of Newington, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late William K. James. Jane was born in New Britain, daughter of the late Edward C. and Cornelia (Flagg) Ferree. She retired from the Travelers Insurance Co. after many years of employment. Jane was an avid sports fan, with a lifelong devotion to the Boston Red Sox. She was especially proud of her Red Sox program signed by Ted Williams, Dom DiMaggio, Bobby Doerr, and Johnny Pesky. Over the years, she was a fixture at her grandsons' baseball, basketball, lacrosse, and football games in Berlin. She also loved spending time at the Connecticut shore, especially Point O'Woods, and traveling with her family. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She leaves her two children, Linda Murphy and her husband John of Niantic and Paul White and his wife Elisabeth of Haddam; and her beloved grandsons Patrick Murphy of Newington and CPT Timothy Murphy, M.D. of Washington DC. The family would like to thank Beverly Mosley for the care and compassion she provided to Jane for the past several years, enabling her to stay in her home. A graveside service for the family was held on Friday, October 23rd, at the West Meadow Cemetery. Donations in Jane's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Connecticut Humane Society. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington is serving her family. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net
.