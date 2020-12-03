Gary, Patti, Rick and Diane - There are so many incredible, laughable memories from both your mom and ours. This is never easy but we all have each other always. Both our moms left us with so many beautiful memories that will sustain us the rest of our lives, we will always laugh when we think of them...that's the beauty they left us, we can still laugh. My thoughts and prayers are with you guys and I'll see you soon. Much love always.

Georgette LaFleur

