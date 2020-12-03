Jane H. Morton, 93, of Glastonbury and formerly of Southington, passed peacefully at her home, Tuesday afternoon, December 1, 2020. She was the wife of the late Frederick A. Morton, Jr. Jane was born in Hartford on June 30, 1927, a daughter of the late Frank and Ruby (Kleam) Hills. Jane's world was her family which she loved so much. She was also very close to her sister Nancy, who passed in April of this year, and missed her every day. Jane and her sister each had a great sense of humor. The family and friends loved to hear their infectious laughing. She leaves her sons, Gary Morton and his partner Patti N. Desroches of Southington and Frederick A. "Rick" Morton, III and his wife Diane of North Granby; grandchildren: Nicole, Ricky, Ryan, Ashley, Becky and Jeff; 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, Jane is predeceased by her son, Jeffrey Morton; brother, James Hills; and sister, Nancy LeFleur. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Center Cemetery, Cemetery Rd., Westhampton, MA 01027. There are no calling hours. Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville, CT is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Jane's tribute page at www.Bailey-FuneralHome.com
.