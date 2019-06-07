Elizabeth "Betty" Jane (nee Nutley) Haesche, a long-time resident of Cheshire, Connecticut, passed away June 3, 2019 in Freehold, New Jersey at the age of 90. She was born on September 26, 1928 in New Haven, Connecticut the only child of the late Frank and Gertrude Nutley. Ms. Haesche graduated from Trinity College in Washington, D.C. in 1950 with a bachelor's degree in Chemistry and went on to earn a master's degree in Education from Fairfield University in 1953. She taught Math for Cheshire High School and at Waterbury Catholic High School. She turned to real estate and was an agent for Century 21, eventually opening her own brokerage, Century 21 Haesche Realty, Inc., in North Haven. She subsequently worked for Press & Cuozzo Realtors followed by Coldwell Banker Real Estate in their North Haven offices. She was an active member of the North Haven Rotary Club for 25 years, where she was a Paul Harris Fellow, served as President in 2002-2003 and received the 2012-2013 Patricia Reeve Award for lifetime achievement. She was also an officer in the North Haven Garden Club and a member of the American Association of University Women. Ms. Haesche was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Frederick J. Haesche, in 2012. She is survived by her two daughters, Mary Jane Haesche, of West Brookfield, Massachusetts, and Elizabeth Hopkins and her husband Mark, of Millstone, New Jersey. The visiting hours will be 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, North Haven. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Monday morning, June 10 at 11:00 to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 57 Pond Hill Road, North Haven at 11:30 a.m. for celebration of a Mass of Christian burial. Interment will follow in the State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made in Betty's memory to the Rotary Foundation, One Rotary Center, 1560 Sherman Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201-3698 or to the Applewood Estates Resident Assistance Fund, 1108 Applewood Drive, Freehold, NJ 07728.www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary