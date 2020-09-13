1/
Jane Hartan-Pannone went to her eternal home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was a Florida resident for the past 8 years. Prior to moving to Florida she was a resident of South Windsor, Connecticut. Jane was a graduate of South Windsor High School and Central Connecticut State University. She had been employed at the Raytel Medical Corporation for a number of years.Jane leaves her husband of 17 years, Joseph Pannone of Florida, her mother, Gloria Hartan of South Windsor, two brothers, Gregory Hartan of South Windsor, Paul Hartan of Hebron and a cousin, Donna Griggs of Somers. She also leaves her sisters-in-law, Donna Hartan of South Windsor and Shawn Hartan of Hebron, along with their children, her nieces and nephews. Jane leaves many wonderful friends. A memorial service is pending.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 13, 2020.
