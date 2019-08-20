Home

Jane Klein Powell passed away on Aug 15, 2019, just after celebrating her 78th birthday on August 5. Beloved mother of Ethan Powell and Jennifer Forrester. Adored and adoring Gigi of Hannah and Will Forrester, sister of Joanie Huntington, and cousin of Robert Appleton. Predeceased by her husband Jerrold Ball. Jane grew up in West Hartford, Ct and lived in Longwood, Fl at the time of her passing. She had a smile that lit up her face, brightened everyone's life who knew her, and made friends out of strangers wherever she went. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been set up for her son Ethan, who is battling cancer. She has been supporting him during this difficult time. Please consider a donation to gofundme.com/jane-powell-memorial-fund.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 20, 2019
