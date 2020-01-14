Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:30 PM
Riverside Cemetery,
East Street,
Windsor, CT
View Map
More Obituaries for Jane Serba
Jane Louise Serba

Jane Louise Serba


1925 - 2020
Jane Louise Serba Obituary
Jane Louise (Warner) Serba, 94, of Glastonbury, beloved wife for 41 years, of the late Stefan Serba, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020, in Glastonbury. Born in New Britain on March 25, 1925, daughter of the late Lucius C. and Augusta Louise (Matatall) Warner, she was raised in Hartford and West Hartford and had lived in Windsor for over 40 years before moving to Glastonbury 14 years ago. During World War II, Jane helped with the war effort as a "Rosie the Riveter" working at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft and at Colt Firearms in Hartford. Jane later worked at The Travelers Insurance Company for 30 years until her retirement in 1984. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing and gardening around her home, and most of all finding a good deal at consignment and second-hand stores. She leaves two daughters, Stefanie Seifts and her husband Joseph of Naperville, IL and Sandra Zessin and her husband Mark of Glastonbury; four grandchildren, Natasha Smith and her husband Nigel of Powers Lake, ND, Brent Seifts of Naperville, IL, Stefan Zessin of Putnam, and Constance Zessin of Glastonbury; four great-grandchildren, Quentin, Leighland, Valetta, and Lochlan; and her significant other, Gerry Young. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a son, George Villa, Jr.; two brothers, Burton and Robert Warner; a sister, Shirley Place; and her companion of many years, John Quink. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 17, 12:30 p.m., at the Riverside Cemetery, East Street, Windsor. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Brookdale and Salmon Brook Nursing and Rehab Center for their care and for treating Jane as if she were their mother. A special thanks to her massage therapist, Natalie Dark who provided a loving touch in her last year. Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 661 Main St., Manchester, CT 06040. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 14, 2020
