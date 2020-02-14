Home

Jane Halloran
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mark's Catholic Church
Oro Valley, AZ
Jane M. Halloran


1944 - 2020
Jane M. Halloran Obituary
Jane Mary Halloran, neé Carroll, went to be with her Lord on Monday, February 10. She is survived by her husband, John J. Halloran Jr., daughters Coleen Barsley, Cristin Halloran, and Katrina Halloran-Baeder, as well as grandchildren Jacqueline Barsley, Kellen Barsely, and Paul Baeder. Jane was born July 21, 1944 in New York, New York. As a teen in Philadelphia she was an avid diver. She met John at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Manahttan and they were married on May 22, 1965. Jane loved playing bridge, collecting dolls, and baking Christmas cookies. She was a beloved mother and grandmother and a devout Catholic. She died in an assisted-living home in Tucson, Arizona. Memorial services will be held at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Oro Valley, Arizona on Saturday, February 15 at 10 AM. Donations in Jane's name may be made to .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 14, 2020
