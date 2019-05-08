Home

Jane (Sullivan) Mack, 89, of Farmington, beloved wife of Joseph passed away Thursday May 2, 2019. Besides her husband she is survived by her sons Stephen, John, and Kenneth, her sister Irene O'Keefe, her sister-in-law Maryann Johnson and her grandson Jeremy Mack. A private viewing for family and close friends will be held Saturday, May 11th at 9:00 am at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St, Unionville. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Saturday, May 11th at 10:00 am in The Church of St. Patrick, 110 Main St., Farmington, followed by burial in Riverside Cemetery, Farmington.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 8, 2019
