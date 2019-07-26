Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Casimir Church
Terryville, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Magdziarz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Magdziarz


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Magdziarz Obituary
Jane (Mackiewicz) Magdziarz, 86, of Westbrook, former Terryville resident, passed away Wednesday July 24, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital, Middletown. Jane was born June 13, 1933 in Terryville, CT, daughter of the late Leon and Antonina (Buniecka) Mackiewicz. Prior to her retirement she was employed by the former Ames Dept. Store. She is survived by her friend, Betty Rau of Westbrook and her beloved dog, Sammy, she is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 AM Wednesday at St. Casimir Church, Terryville, Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Terryville. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now