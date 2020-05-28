Jane Maron
1915 - 2020
Jane Eleanor Maron, born November 17, 1915, Manchester NH, passed peacefully May 19, 2020 at the Village at South Farms, Middletown, CT. She was the eldest of eight children of Amelia and Anthony Rybicki. She was predeceased by husband of thirty-seven years, pharmacist Theodore Maron, five siblings, and grandson Timothy. Jane graduated from the former nursing school at CVH, Middletown. She practiced private duty nursing at Middlesex Hospital before accepting a position as a supervisor at CVH. Upon retirement, she pursued piano lessons and painting acrylics. She received an associate degree from Middlesex Community College and was a talented seamstress, knitter, and bridge player. Survived by brother, Edmund Rybicki and sister, Helen Hintz. Jane is survived by sons Theodore Maron MD (Sharon), William Maron MD (Barbara), grandchildren Christopher, Jennifer, Kimberly, Robert, William Jr., and Lisa, and seven great grandchildren. A private remembrance will be held at a later date. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 28, 2020.
May 27, 2020
Ted and Bill were blessed with two wonderful parents.
