Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM



Jane Morris


1928 - 2019
Jane Morris Obituary
Jane (Whitehouse) Morris of Windsor CT, beloved wife for 55 years of the late Nicholas George Morris, died Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was born March 28, 1928, in Hartford CT, a daughter of the late Samuel and Pearl Whitehouse. Jane graduated from Hartford High School and worked at Travelers Insurance Company. In 1948, she married the love of her life Nicholas. They moved to Windsor in 1961 and enjoyed collecting antiques together. Jane was a volunteer at the Windsor Historical Society for several years and also enjoyed gardening and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her brother Clayton Whitehouse and his wife Joyce of Florida, her sister Claire Howard of Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews including a nephew, Clayton Nicholas Gilcris who cared for her since the death of her husband. Jane was predeceased by her sister Sharon Giller, two brothers David Whitehouse and Joseph Whitehouse, two sisters-in-law, Alice Whitehouse and Ollie Whitehouse and a brother- in-law, Joseph Howard. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center for the excellent care provided to Jane. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28 at 11:00 am at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave, Windsor. Burial will follow in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Carmon Funeral Home, Windsor, has care of the arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 26, 2019
