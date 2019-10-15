Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Painter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Painter


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Painter Obituary
Jane Roak Owen Painter passed away September 30th, 2019, aged 89, in the loving company of her sons at her home in West Hartford. She was born in Portland, Maine January 9th, 1930, to Earle Dana Owen and Margaret Wright Owen. The youngest of three sisters, Jane was raised in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Maine, and graduated from Wheaton College in 1951. She married Robert Warren Painter in Washington DC in 1956, her loving husband of 32 years, who passed before her in 1988. She was pre-deceased by her sister Elisabeth (Betty) Jacoby, and leaves her sister, Margaret (Timmy) Fleming. A loving mother and grandmother, Jane was an avid walker throughout her life, often in the company of good friends, and completed several long-distance paths in England, including the Ridgeway, and North & South Downs Ways. She is survived by her three sons, Robert Warren Painter Jr., Mark Duncan Painter, and John Adam Painter, as well as her six grandchildren; Owen, Nile, Marcus, Annelise, Julia, and Lucinda. She will be reunited with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, and with her parents in Rangeley, Maine.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.