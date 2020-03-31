|
|
Jane Libbey Sespaniak passed away peacefully in her sleep on 19 March at her home in Santa Clara, CA after a long illness. She was born in Hardwick, VT on 20 December 1931, the daughter of Kermit Libbey and Ruth Cox Libbey. She spent her early years in Lyndonville, VT before moving to Meriden. She married Lawrence Sespaniak and raised their three children in Tolland, CT. Jane began attending UCONN when the youngest of their children started school. She eventually graduated with an MBA and worked for the State of Connecticut until her retirement. Jane and Larry spent their retirement years between their homes in Narragansett, RI and Estero, FL eventually staying in Florida year-round. Jane enjoyed participating in the many social events and trips in her 55+ community. She ran the bowling league for many years and sang in her community chorus. She also volunteered on the Estero planning commission. In 2016, Jane moved closer to her daughter in Santa Clara, CA. Jane was predeceased by her husband Larry. She is survived by her daughter Julie Kloper and son-in-law David of Rohnert Park, CA; her son Mathew and daughter-in-law Valerie of Lake St. Louis, MO; her daughter Ruth Sespaniak and son-in-law Ray Charbonneau of Arlington, MA; her four grandchildren: Emily Sespaniak of San Francisco, CA; Ellen Sespaniak of Denver, CO; Neil Kloper and his partner Rick Zentler of Santa Clara, CA; and Martha Eozzo and her husband Chase of Denver, CO. She also leaves behind her sister Linda Puhlman and husband Bob of Jamestown, NC; sister-in-law Alice Bottiglieri and husband Joe of Suffield, CT; brother-in-law Lou Faivre and wife Ferne of Brandon, VT; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held in Florida at a date to be determined once circumstances permit. Memorial donations may be made to Second Harvest of Silicon Valley.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2020