Jane (Kantrowitz) Silver, 101, of Wethersfield, formerly of New Britain, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020, in her beloved state of Rhode Island. She was the widow of Abraham Silver. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Gussie (Cooper) Kantrowitz. Born on October 10, 1918, when the Boston Red Sox won a World Series, her mantra was "Exercise" which meant swimming and walking long distances which she continued even after she began to use a walker. Jane's favorite passion was spending time on the beaches of South County, RI, where she and her husband, Abraham, thwarted the building of a nuclear power plant. That land is now part of the Ninigret Wildlife Sanctuary. Her activism and love of politics were matched only by her undying love for the Red Sox. From opening day until the end of the season, she rarely missed a game and could quote stats from both Red Sox and "those darn Yankees" until just recently. Predeceased by her husband Abraham and son Jeffrey, she is survived by her son Daniel and his wife Polly Moon, Wethersfield, CT; her daughter Trudy and her husband Bruce Morris, New York, NY; daughter-in-law Maureen Robak, Tacoma, WA; her former daughter-in-law Anita Silver, Berlin, CT; grandchildren Jennifer & Joe Cavey, Ellicott City, MD; Brian & Becky Silver, Wethersfield, CT; Jed & Yuen Silver, Oakland, CA; and Mara Silver & Frank Scaduto, Washington, DC; 11 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews as well as many, many friends. PRIVATE funeral services were held at Beth Alom Cemetery, 48 Allen Street, New Britain, CT with Rabbi Yitzchok Adler officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of the National Wildlife Refuges of Rhode Island (check payable to "Friends of NWRS of RI"), 50 Bend Road, Charlestown, RI 02813. Arrangements are entrusted to the Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Jane, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm. A celebration of Jane's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.