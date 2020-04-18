|
|
Jane (Hartenstein) Slater passed away April 14, 2020 from complications following a stroke. Born on June 20, 1945 to the late Elmer Francis Hartenstein and Roberta (Kaddy) Hartenstein, she married her beloved husband, the late Kenneth R. Slater, Sr., and leaves her sons, Kenneth and his wife Patricia, and Kevin and his wife Stacey, and her grandchildren, Shannon, John (Jack), Luke, Connor, and Eric. She leaves her siblings, Elmer Hartenstein and wife Jean, Richard Hartenstein and wife Lois, sister, Nancy Ravetto and husband Jim, and is predeceased by her sister, Diana, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. She retired as a business manager at the Connecticut Department of Corrections. A lifelong member the First United Methodist Church, she served as a choir member, chair of its board of trustees, a Sunday school teacher, and participant in charitable works including delivering meals to persons in need. A member of the Order of the Eastern Star where she served multiple terms as Worthy Matron of the Wolcott and Climax Chapters. An active member of the community, she served as Chair of the Stafford Board of Finance, officer of the Stafford Democratic Town Committee, member of the Stafford 300 Year Anniversary Committee, Cub Scout leader, and President of the Staffordville Elementary School PTO. Perhaps her greatest joy was spending time at the family's cottage at Staffordville Lake, relishing every moment from the rare times of quiet to the cacophony of huge picnics with friends and family. Donations may be made to the Flo's Friendship Kitchen, c/o Jill Gregory, 109 Cooper Lane, Stafford Springs, 06076. A funeral will be held at First United Methodist Church, Stafford Springs, CT, at a future time. Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, CT, has care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence online for the family, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 18, 2020