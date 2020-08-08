1/1
Jane Slater
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane (Hartenstein) Slater passed away April 14, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth R. Slater, Sr., and leaves her sons, Kenneth and Kevin; grandchildren, Shannon, John (Jack), Luke, Connor and Eric; siblings, Elmer Hartenstein, Richard Hartenstein and Nancy Ravetto. She retired as a business manager at the Connecticut Department of Corrections. A lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church, she served in the choir, chair of its board of trustees and as a Sunday school teacher. She served as Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star for several chapters, Chair of the Stafford Board of Finance, officer of the Stafford Democratic Town Committee and volunteer in many charitable events. Donations in her honor may be made to Flo's Friendship Kitchen, c/o Jill Gregori, 109 Cooper Lane, Stafford Springs, CT 06076. A private funeral will be held at the First United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. which can be viewed in its entirety on Facebook live on the First United Methodist Church Stafford Springs Facebook page, and on its video list if you cannot enjoy the celebration of her life during the live broadcast. To view the entire obituary, or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Service
10:30 AM
live broadcast
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Funeral
10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved