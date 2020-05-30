Jane Collins Wright of West Hartford, passed away peacefully at the age of 79 on May 17, 2020. She was born on December 7, 1940 in Hartford and was the daughter of Judge Douglass B. Wright and Jane H. Wright who predeceased her. Jane grew up in West Hartford and Fenwick, Old Saybrook. She was an honors graduate of Oxford School in West Hartford. She obtained her BA from Vassar College and her JD from Harvard University Law School. As a youth, she was an avid tennis player and scholar. Jane spent most of her life in Connecticut and the Greater Hartford area. She is survived by her three brothers and sister, Douglass B. Wright, Jr. (Mary), Hamersley S. Wright (Nina), Elizabeth W. Temple and Arthur W. Wright (Joan) as well as many nieces and nephews and their children. Burial and Memorial Service will be private and held at a later date. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. "To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment." R.W. Emerson
Published in Hartford Courant on May 30, 2020.