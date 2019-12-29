Home

Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Sanctuary of Temple B'nai Israel
345 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT
View Map
Janet A. Miller Obituary
Janet A. Miller, 81 years of age, of Columbia, CT passed away December 26, 2019. Janet was born in Willimantic, CT, and was the eldest daughter of the late Louis and Nettie (Sherman) Rosen. She was predeceased by her husband Melvin A. Miller and is survived by her three children: son Bruce Miller and his wife Gail of Colchester, CT; two daughters; Debra Miller Sarazin and her husband Paul of Columbia, CT and Lauren Miller of Orange, CT. Janet will be forever remembered by her grandchildren: Paige Sarazin Witkovic, her husband Matt; Ryan Sarazin, his wife Sarah ; Alyssa and Jordyn Tapper; Aaron and Samuel Miller and her great grandson, Michael Sarazin. Janet also leaves behind her loving brothers and sister and many nieces and nephews. Janet attended Mount Ida college. Soon after she met the love of her life, Mel. They were married for a short time and Mel was deployed to Korea. During that time, Janet purchased their first home in Willimantic amongst family and close friends. Janet enjoyed, cooking, baking, reading, old movies, show tunes, musicals, word puzzles, the beach and above all else, her family. She was the glue that held generations together; her compassion and caring for others made her unforgettable. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Sanctuary of Temple B'nai Israel, 345 Jackson Street, Willimantic with Rabbi Jeremy Schwartz officiating. Interment will follow in Temple B'nai Israel Cemetery, Mansfield. A meal of consolation will be held at Temple B'nai Israel following burial. Memorial contributions may be made to http://act.alz.org/goto/Janet_Miller. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Janet, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 29, 2019
