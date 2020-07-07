Janet Aiko Kalolo of Deep River, Connecticut was born in Honolulu, Hawai'i to George and Ethel Yokooji on August 13, 1933 and passed away on July 1, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Leonard "Sonny" Kalolo and is survived by sons Jeffrey and his wife Mitzie of East Lyme, Micheal and his partner Christie of Deep River, step-daughter Erin and her husband Eric of New York, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Jan was remarkably thoughtful, generous, and creative and will be missed dearly. A private service for family is scheduled for July 9th at the Connecticut Veteran's Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held later when it is safer to gather. Jan sends aloha to family and friends in Hawai'i and on the mainland.



