Janet (Wilson) Beliveau, 87, of Simsbury, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Governor's House in Simsbury. She was born September 6, 1931 in Medford, MA, daughter of the late William F. and Janet (Scott) Wilson and had lived in West Des Moines, Iowa prior to moving to Simsbury 50 years ago. Janet was a graduate of Medford High School Medford MA, Class of 1949, and attended Chandler School for Women after High School. Mrs. Beliveau was a Secretary at Coating Sciences for 13 years prior to her retirement in 1997. She was a past member of the Simsbury Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. Janet enjoyed bowling, knitting, watching the Boston Red Sox, and traveling to Hawaii and Scotland. She is survived by her children, Kenneth Beliveau and his wife Sue of South Hadley, MA, David Beliveau and his wife Judy of Freeport, FL, and Linda Beliveau of Simsbury; grandchildren, Jessica, Jennifer, Justin, Andrew and Kayla; and great grandchildren, Brianna, Eric Jr., Kenzie, Tanner, Vivianne Lee, Maddox and Zoe. There are no calling hours. Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the St. Francis Foundation Cancer Center, 95 Woodland Street, 2nd Floor, Hartford, CT 06105 or at www.saintfrancisdonor.com. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the of the arrangements.