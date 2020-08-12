Janet Marie Breen, of Meriden, CT passed away quietly and peacefully, on August 3, 2020. She was born in Hartford, CT on March 11, 1957, the daughter of the late John W. Breen Sr. and Helen A. Fahey Breen. Janet leaves her daughter, Sarah Jane Wink Frank and husband Austen. She leaves her siblings John W. Breen, Jr. and wife Sue Karen; Mary E. Arendt; Patricia A. Jasniewicz; Michael D. Breen and wife Maureen; Ellen M. Eichamer and husband David; Judith Breen Philbin and husband Bill; and Joseph E. Breen and wife Renee; along with many cousins, nephews, nieces, and grand nephews and nieces. Janet is predeceased by her sister Irmine Martha McDonald; and her nephew Eric Jasniewicz. Janet overcame childhood disabilities with profound determination, great intelligence, and enduring humor, especially toward her own adversity in life. Her strong character carried her through completion of her education at St. Christopher School, East Hartford, CT; East Catholic High School, Manchester, CT; and Hartford College for Women; Hartford, CT. Janet was a prodigious reader, writer and budding poet, and her strong academic and literary interests led her to membership in the National Honor Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Janet's open mind, human insight, gentle manner and genuine interest in and concern for others allowed her to relate well and easily to everyone she engaged. These were her greatest gifts, heartfelt by her family and friends. Janet's greatest joy was her daughter Sarah; her love, devotion, selflessness and sacrifices provided Sarah a life of love and security. Janet will always be in our hearts as she joins her loving parents in Heaven. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament-St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Rockville. (Please abide by CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be mandatory) In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) at nami.org
or Cerebral Palsy Foundation at yourcpf.org
