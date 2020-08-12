Ah, Janet...I will never forget the day you helped me paint tall old-fashioned cabinets, tall and narrow with hinged glass doors on the top, outside on the deck.. I still have the one you painted holding my poetry books in my living room. You turned to me at one point, paint brush in hand, and said: "You know, Pat, this is all I want to do...help other people do things." This is my favorite memory of my little sister Janet.



Patricia Jasniewicz

