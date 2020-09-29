Janet (Smith) Colca passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020, at Baystate Medical Center. Janet was born on July 2, 1932, in Springfield, MA to Raymond P. Smith and A. Mary (Bilesimo) Smith. She lived in Springfield, MA until she married her husband Patrick A. Colca on July 4, 1956. Together they built a home and a life in Thompsonville, CT. Besides her parents, and her loving husband, Janet is preceded in death by her sister Carol Blaise, and nephew Guy Bourdeau. She is survived by her son Gregory Colca, son Mark and Sharyn Colca, and 3 step-grandchildren Trevor, Justin, and Christian Coulter. She leaves behind her sister Louise and Armos Bourdeau, brother-in-law Ronald Blaise, nieces Yvette Anderson and Cindy Bourdeau, nephew Gary and Sharon Bourdeau, nephew Michael and Maggie Blaise, their families, and many other beloved family members and friends. Mom graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1953 and began her professional career as a Registered Nurse at Mercy Hospital. Janet continued her nursing career at Baystate Wesson Women's as a labor and delivery nurse for 35 years. Janet retired from nursing in 1995, but never retired from caregiving. She maintained her CT nursing license for the rest of her life. Mom was Dad's primary caregiver throughout most of his battle with Dementia, reluctantly handing over the role in the last 6 months but never ceasing in the supervision of his care. Mom's caregiving purpose did not end there; she also treasured her time spent as a volunteer at the Little Sisters of the Poor at St. Joseph's Residence in Enfield, CT until 2 years ago. Mom was a devout Catholic, finding peace in her faith and attending Mass regularly. She cherished her time spent as a member of the Association of Jeanne Jugan helping the elderly poor at St. Joseph's Residence and developing friendships with others who shared her servant's heart mission. Janet supported fundraising events held by the Little Sisters of the Poor, often sharing this time with Sharyn at afternoon teas, ladybug luncheons, craft fairs and more. She spent Saturday afternoons with Mark, going to her weekly hair appointment followed by afternoon Mass, then shopping and dinner. Mom also made holidays and birthdays special hosting many of these at Greg's residence at New Horizon's Village in Unionville, CT. She never failed to have an ice cream cake for us to share no matter how far away she had to pack and carry it. Janet enjoyed theater (especially at the Goodspeed Opera House), events at the Wadsworth Atheneum, and travel, especially vacations at Cape Cod. In her sparetime she enjoyed crafts, social events, and outings offered by the Enfield Senior Center. Mom will be remembered by many, and will live on in our hearts as we remember the charitable, caregiving acts she performed throughout her life. Given the current Covid-19 pandemic restrictions we as Janet's family have decided to forgo calling hours the evening before her burial services. A short visitation will be held at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield, CT. Friday October 2, 2020 from 9 AM to 10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11AM in St. Patrick Church (St. Raymond of Penâfort Parish), Enfield, CT. Interment will take place in St. Patrick's King St. Cemetery, Enfield, CT. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor at St. Joseph's Residence, 1365 Enfield St, Enfield, CT 06082. For those unable to attend or concerned about health and safety, the family will host a memorial service and reception in remembrance of Janet when the pandemic is less of a threat. We hope you will join us for that event in the future; we look forward to sharing your memories of Mom. Until then we pray that everyone will remain safe. To leave an online condolence message for the family go to: www.brownememorialchapels.com
