Spencer Funeral Home
112 Main Street
East Hampton, CT 06424
860-267-2226
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Spencer Funeral Home
112 Main Street
East Hampton, CT 06424
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Spencer Funeral Home
112 Main Street
East Hampton, CT 06424
View Map
Janet Cook


1941 - 2019
Janet Cook Obituary
Janet Marie (Abbey) Cook, 78, of East Hampton passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday Dec. 18th. Born Jan. 15, 1941 in Middletown she was the daughter of the late Marshall and Jennie (Alessi) Abbey. Janet was a graduate of East Hampton High School and was a retired X-Ray Technician having worked at Middlesex Hospital for 25 years. Janet was a lifelong resident of East Hampton and was very active in the East Hampton Historical Society, the Old Home Days Committee and had recently joined the East Hampton Lions Club. She was a very religious person and was a member of the Cornerstone Church in East Hampton. Janet was a collector of everything, she loved musicals and enjoyed going to plays, but most of all she loved her family. She is survived by her son Daniel H. Cook, three daughters Deborah A. Stockburger, Danna L. Cook, Danielle Zoldack all of East Hampton, two sisters Marsha Fazzino of Portland, Arlene McArthur of East Hampton, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her former husband Arvard Cook. A funeral service will be held Monday Dec. 23rd at 11AM in the Spencer Funeral Home 112 Main St. East Hampton. Friends may call on Monday at the funeral home from 9:30Am until the time of the service. Burial will be in the spring. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the East Hampton Historical Society 6 Bevin Blvd East Hampton, CT 06424. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 21, 2019
