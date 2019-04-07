Janet Ripley Cooper passed away on March 20, 2019 at the age of 93. She was a daughter of the Ripleys of Milford and Watertown, Connecticut until her mother's death in 1945. She then moved to Unionville to live with her aunt, Jane Ripley. After graduating from Smith College and following the war, she married William B. Cooper and settled in Avon, CT. The newlyweds soon purchased a 6 acre lot on West Avon Road and followed the post-war tradition of starting a family. Four children ensued and is survived by her three eldest children and her half-brother.A lifelong water color painter and potter, Janet enjoyed being outdoors, and she will be remembered for her vitality and brilliance. Besides raising her family, she also was devoted to the League of Women Voters.The family will have a gathering at the All Souls Unitarian Universalist church in New London, CT on April 13 at 11:30. Any remembrances should be sent to the Appalachian Mountain Club Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary