All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
Janet E. Goforth


1932 - 2019
Janet E. Goforth Obituary
Janet Erna Wilson Goforth, 87, of Hartford departed this life on Tuesday Sept. 17th at home. Janet was born in Hartford on August 11, 1932 to the late Edwin and Lena Wilson. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Harry May, son Edwin Goforth and daughter Lena Goforth. Janet leaves behind her sister Gladys Willery, children LaTanya Goforth, Wayne Goforth, Dorine Goforth, and Michael May, nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Janet was a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved spending time with her family and chatting in her kitchen. Her family will receive friends at All Faith Memorial Chapel, 90 John Fitch Blvd in South Windsor on Friday Oct. 4th from 10am-noon with burial to follow at State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane in Middletown.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 1, 2019
