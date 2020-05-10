Janet Frances (Girard) Torpey, 75, of East Hartford, loving wife of over 31 years to the late Richard M. Torpey, Jr., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Janet was born in Manchester, NH, on June 10, 1944, the daughter of the late Armand Girard and Germaine (Whitmore) Girard. She was a beauty school graduate and, pre-motherhood, worked at Lou Jon's. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the town of East Hartford Board of Education as a para educator. She loved QVC, the Pennsylvania Amish Country, and listening to her wind chimes while sitting in her Adirondack chair. She leaves her four sons - Thomas Fleming and his wife Janine of Palmetto, FL; David Fleming and his wife Maureen of Coventry; John Fleming and his wife Darlene of Coventry; Matthew Fleming of East Hartford; her brother - Philip Girard and his wife Susan; eight adored grandchildren - Thomas, Joshua and his wife Erin, Nolan and his wife Grace, Samuel, Blythe, Luke, Ruby, DJ; a great grandchild Henry; a niece Jenna and her husband Ryan; and three nephews, Derek, Darcy, and Alex. Due to the current health crisis funeral services and burial will be private. In honor of the love of her life, Richard, "Please take the time to be nice to someone today." The D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. To express on-line condolences, please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.